Bright Spaces brings international real estate expert Colin King on board as a Strategic Advisor
Jun 23, 2022
Bright Spaces brings international real estate expert Colin King on board as a Strategic Advisor.
Bright Spaces, the Proptech that supports the accelerated digital transformation of leasing processes for commercial real estate, brings Colin King on board as a Strategic Advisor. Colin will be working with the Bright Spaces team on scaling up its international business. Colin King is a highly (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]