Orange Romania: Marius Maican appointed CTO, Alexandru Ilie IT Director

Orange Romania: Marius Maican appointed CTO, Alexandru Ilie IT Director. Telecom operator Orange Romania announced it appointed Marius Maican as Chief Technology Officer and Alexandru Ilie as IT Director. Marius Maican (opening photo), who has been working with Orange for more than 25 years and is already part of the top management team, takes over the CTO role (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]