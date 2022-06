PM Ciuca: Pump prices for fuel will be subsidised 0.5 lei

PM Ciuca: Pump prices for fuel will be subsidised 0.5 lei. The price of fuel at the pump will be compensated with 50 bani (0.5 RON), half of this reduction being to be settled by the state, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday at the Victoria Palace. “The Romanian Government continues to implement measures to protect citizens and the economy... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]