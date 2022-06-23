Swimming sensation David Popovici after winning his second world title: I hope I have made everybody proud

Swimming sensation David Popovici after winning his second world title: I hope I have made everybody proud. Romanian 17-year-old swimming sensation David Popovici, speaking on national television channel TVR 1 after winning his second world title at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, said that he hopes his performance has made all Romanians proud. Popovici on Wednesday won the gold medal (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]