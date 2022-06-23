President Iohannis attends EU, Western Balkans leaders’ meeting, European Council meeting and Euro Summit

President Iohannis attends EU, Western Balkans leaders’ meeting, European Council meeting and Euro Summit. President Klaus Iohannis will attend European Union and Western Balkans leaders’ meetings on Thursday and Friday, the European Council meeting and the extended Euro Summit in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced. According to the quoted source, the meeting of the leaders of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]