Wine Producer Crama La Salina Lists Its First Bond Issue Worth EUR2M. Wine producer Crama La Salina is listing its first bond issue, worth EUR2 million, under the stock ticker ISSA26E, on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on June 23, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]