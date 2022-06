AROBS Transilvania Sets Off Share Buyback Program Worth RON32.8M Tops

AROBS Transilvania Sets Off Share Buyback Program Worth RON32.8M Tops. The management of technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO) on Thursday (June 23) informed the market about the start of the buy-back program of its own shares, that will take place between June 23, 2022 and December 20, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]