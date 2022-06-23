Governing Board of ECCC organizes its first physical meeting in Bucharest. PM Ciuca: Romania is firmly committed to support and work with ECCC



Governing Board of ECCC organizes its first physical meeting in Bucharest. PM Ciuca: Romania is firmly committed to support and work with ECCC.

The Governing Board of the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC) has organizes its first physical meeting in Bucharest on Thursday, where the Centre is headquartered, informs a press release from the European Commission. The Governing Board of the European Cybersecurity Competence (...)