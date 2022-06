OMV Petrom Starts Production Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel At Petrobrazi

OMV Petrom Starts Production Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel At Petrobrazi. OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, will produce sustainable aviation fuel at the Petrobrazi refinery by co-processing locally produced rapeseed oil, the company said in a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]