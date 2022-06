Softbinator Technologies Fully Acquires E-spres-oh

Softbinator Technologies Fully Acquires E-spres-oh. Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian software company founded by Daniel Ilinca, on Thursday announced the conclusion of a sale-purchase agreement for the full takeover of E-spres-oh, an IT company based in Timisoara, in order to expand its customer portfolio, especially on the US (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]