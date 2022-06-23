Anti-corruption prosecutors seek to lift AgriMin’s immunity over influence-peddling case. Chesnoiu leaves office, self-suspends from PSD

Anti-corruption prosecutors seek to lift AgriMin's immunity over influence-peddling case. Chesnoiu leaves office, self-suspends from PSD. The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) sent the Chamber of Deputies a request to lift the immunity of a current minister and MP at the time of the offense, as part of a criminal investigation into abuse of office. Judicial sources on Thursday told AGERPRES that the subject of the (...)