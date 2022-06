Raffaello Shoes Factory Sees Net Profit Growing Tenfold In 2021 To Over RON7M

Raffaello Shoes Factory, the largest footwear manufacturer in Romania, held by Italy's Grisport, reported for 2021 a net profit of nearly RON7.3 million (EUR1.5 million), tenfold higher than nearly RON713,000 (EUR148,000) reported in 2020.