Romanian Parliament passes bill that allows the killing of bears in the wild
Jun 24, 2022
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies has passed a bill allowing the killing of bears seen as a threat to people and/or property, both within residential areas and in nature, outside of localities. The bill allows “immediate intervention” on bears by trapping and relocating them or by killing them, (...)
