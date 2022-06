Romania, Serbia seal agreement over Timisoara-Belgrade motorway

Romania, Serbia seal agreement over Timisoara-Belgrade motorway. Romania's minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu announced on June 23 that Romania and Serbia had signed the agreement to establish the connection of the Timisoara-Moravița motorway with the Belgrade-Vatin high-speed road. According to the minister, the Timișoara-Moravița motorway (A9) will have a (...)