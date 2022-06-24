Raiffeisen Bank RO sees twin deficit issues but robust growth for 2022

Raiffeisen Bank RO sees twin deficit issues but robust growth for 2022. With the trade deficit at 12%-13% of GDP and a current account (CA) gap of rather 8% of GDP (from 7% of GDP last year) on the external balance side and the budget deficit at 5.8% of GDP (with a little help from the sharply rising nominal GDP), the twin deficit problem remains acute for Romania, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]