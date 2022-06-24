 
June 24, 2022

OTP Bank expects 4% economic growth in Romania, to possibly ease below 3% in 2023
Jun 24, 2022

OTP Bank expects 4% economic growth in Romania, to possibly ease below 3% in 2023.

Romania's economy will grow by 4% this year, and the growth will slow down to 3.5% in 2023 as the central bank will have to rise the refinancing rate to 7% by the end of this year (versus the 8%-9% ideal rate of the refinancing rate), according to a research report published by OTP Bank (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CPI Property Takes Lead of Romania Office Space Market Czech-held CPI Property owns one third of the office space in Bucharest after having taken over more than half of Globalworth, the largest owner of office space in Romania and Poland, together with Germany’s Aroundtown last year.

OTP Bank Sees Romania's Economy Growing By 4% In 2022 OTP Bank expects Romania’s economy to increase by 4% in 2022 and to slow down its growth pace to 3.5% in 2023, the lender said in a report.

Foreign Minister Aurescu, South Korean counterpart Park agree in phone conversation on resumption of regular political consultations Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu agreed in a phone conversation this Friday with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on the resumption as soon as possible of the agenda of official visits to Bucharest and of regular political consultations; also, Minister Park gladly accepted ForMin (...)

President Iohannis reaffirms in Brussels his conviction on the European future of the Western Balkans region President Klaus Iohannis attended, on Thursday and Friday, the meetings of the leaders of the European Union and the Western Balkans, the European Council and the Euro Summit in an extended format, the Presidential Administration informs. During the meeting of the leaders of the European Union (...)

Sibiu International Theater Festival kicks off: One of Romania's cultural pillars, says Culture Minister Romascanu Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) is one of Romania’s cultural pillars and “in the last years almost all that is good in the world comes to Sibiu,”, the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, declared at the festival’s opening ceremony, on Friday. “You can clearly see, it is in the year... (...)

Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, proposed as acting Minister of Agriculture Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent president Klaus Iohannis on Friday a proposal for nominating Deputy Prime Minister Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu as acting Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Government informs. According to the quoted source, the same document notes Adrian Chesnoiu’s (...)

Star of Romania National Order bestowed by President Iohannis on David Popovici President Klaus Iohannis decided to bestow on David Popovici with the highest decoration of the Romanian state, the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Knight, as a result of the extraordinary performances obtained at the World Swimming Championships, which placed the 17-year-old (...)

 


