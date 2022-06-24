OTP Bank expects 4% economic growth in Romania, to possibly ease below 3% in 2023

OTP Bank expects 4% economic growth in Romania, to possibly ease below 3% in 2023. Romania's economy will grow by 4% this year, and the growth will slow down to 3.5% in 2023 as the central bank will have to rise the refinancing rate to 7% by the end of this year (versus the 8%-9% ideal rate of the refinancing rate), according to a research report published by OTP Bank (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]