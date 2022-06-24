RO minister of agriculture resigns after DNA opens investigation targeting him

The Romanian minister of agriculture Adrian Chesnoiu announced on June 23 that he was resigning from the position in the Government after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked lawmakers to lift his immunity to investigate him in a case related to the rigging of a hiring process.