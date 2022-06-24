RTPR advises Arval Service Lease Romania in a new transaction in the operational leasing sector

RTPR advises Arval Service Lease Romania in a new transaction in the operational leasing sector. RTPR has assisted Arval Service Lease Romania S.R.L., part of BNP Paribas Group, in relation to the acquisition of a part of the operational leasing activity of BCR Fleet Management from BCR Fleet Management S.R.L. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Competition Council (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]