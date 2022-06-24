OTP Bank Romania analysts: Slowing growth and deteriorating inflation outlook

OTP Bank Romania analysts: Slowing growth and deteriorating inflation outlook. The twin deficit problem persists According to OTP Bank analysts, the economic recovery is slowing down and the GDP growth is visibly affected by high inflation, stagnating real wages, slowing global growth and the effects of the Russia – Ukraine conflict. However, it seems that the strong Q1 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]