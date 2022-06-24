Deloitte study: Romanian Millennials and Gen Zs expect economic situation and sociopolitical context to worsen this year

Deloitte study: Romanian Millennials and Gen Zs expect economic situation and sociopolitical context to worsen this year. Cost of living is their top concern The overall economic situation and the social and political context are the main reasons for concern for Romanian Millennials and Generation Z, who expect worse economic conditions (59% of Millennials and 49% of Gen Z) and sociopolitical context (55% and 45%, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]