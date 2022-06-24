The path of the curious: Yale Postdoc on the challenges and advantages of pursuing a research career in Romania



The path of the curious: Yale Postdoc on the challenges and advantages of pursuing a research career in Romania.

Curiosity is a skill that brings little value to many Romanian academics. Having the lowest investment in research in the EU, Romania looks rather unattractive to many students willing to further knowledge in their fields. For postdoc Lavinia Uscătescu it took four Universities and a lot of (...)