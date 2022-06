Burger King Romania’s Turnover More Than Doubles YoY To RON54M In 2021

Burger King Romania’s Turnover More Than Doubles YoY To RON54M In 2021. US Burger King group, one of the most famous fast-food chains in the world, reported a turnover of RON54 million in 2021 in Romania, more than double the level reported in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]