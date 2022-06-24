Simtel Team To Install Over 10,000 Photovoltaic Panels On Buildings Of Carmistin Group

Simtel Team To Install Over 10,000 Photovoltaic Panels On Buildings Of Carmistin Group. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, announced on Friday (June 24) the signing of a partnership with Axell Green Energy, part of the Carmistin Group, one of the largest players in the agri-food market in Romania, which aims to build and install photovoltaic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]