Simtel Team To Install Over 10,000 Photovoltaic Panels On Buildings Of Carmistin Group
Jun 24, 2022
Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company, announced on Friday (June 24) the signing of a partnership with Axell Green Energy, part of the Carmistin Group, one of the largest players in the agri-food market in Romania, which aims to build and install photovoltaic (...)
