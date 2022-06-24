NATO Deputy SecGen Mircea Geoana: NATO and EU integration, as important as Great Union to Romania

NATO Deputy SecGen Mircea Geoana: NATO and EU integration, as important as Great Union to Romania. NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday in Cluj that Romania’s integration into NATO and the EU are as important historical moments as the Great Union and the Little Union. “For Romania, NATO integration ends only in 2022. We joined in 2004, but from a military and security... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]