Latvia’s ELKO Reports Record Turnover Of $105M In Romania In 2021

Latvia’s ELKO Reports Record Turnover Of $105M In Romania In 2021. ELKO Romania, a company member of Latvia’s ELKO Group, one of the largest regional wholesalers of IT and consumer electronics products, had a turnover of $105 million in 2021, up 28% from 2020, and its profit grew to $0.7 million, company representatives said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]