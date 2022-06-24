Star of Romania National Order bestowed by President Iohannis on David Popovici

Star of Romania National Order bestowed by President Iohannis on David Popovici. President Klaus Iohannis decided to bestow on David Popovici with the highest decoration of the Romanian state, the National Order “Star of Romania” in the rank of Knight, as a result of the extraordinary performances obtained at the World Swimming Championships, which placed the 17-year-old (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]