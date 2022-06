Romania’s Insurance Market Surges 46% to RON4.66B in Q1/2022

Romania's insurance market reached a volume of underwritten gross premiums of RON4.66 billion in the first three months of 2022, a record increase of 46% compared with the year-ago period, the representatives of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) said in their latest