June 26, 2022

MFP: Budget deficit, up to 1.57% of GDP after first 5 months, but declining compared to 2021
MFP: Budget deficit, up to 1.57% of GDP after first 5 months, but declining compared to 2021.

The general consolidated budget deficit increased to 1.57% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after the first five months of this year, from 1.23% of the GDP in January-April, according to the Ministry of Finance (MFP). However, the negative balance is down by about 0.65 percentage points compared (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Baccalaureate exam in Romania: Education minister announces highest success rate in ten years Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday morning, June 27, that 73.3% of Romanian students passed the Baccalaureate exam this year, the highest rate in the last ten years. The figure will most likely change after the candidates' appeals, with the final results being expected on (...)

Photosetup Turnover Soars 63% In 2021, Overshoots RON12M Mark Simus Trading, the company operating photo and video equipment store Photosetup, saw its turnover surging by 63% in 2021 to RON12.1 million, in line with finance ministry data.

Siemens Energy Signs Lease For 7,500 Sqm Of Office Space In Phase 2 Of One Cotroceni Park Project Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, has signed a ten-year lease contract for 7,500 square meters of office space at Phase 2 of the One Cotroceni Park project developed by One United Properties.

Romanian Govt. offers EUR 200,000 reward to swimming star David Popovici Romania's government offered a reward of EUR 200,000 to swimming star David Popovici, who made history after achieving a double win at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. Sports minister Eduard Novak handed him the money prize and a trophy on Sunday evening, June 26, during the (...)

Leading Romanian healthcare provider stregthens with new acquisition in Oradea MedLife (BSE ticker: M), the biggest Romanian provider of medical services, continues its expansion strategy in the country with a new acquisition - Medicris Oradea. This is the group’s fourth deal this month, after two acquisitions in central Romania (Targu Mures and Sfantu Gheorghe) and one in (...)

Romania Budget Gap Shrinks To 1.57% Of GDP In Jan-May 2022 Romania’s general consolidated budget posted RON20.90 billion deficit in the first five months of 2022, lower than the RON26.18 billion level reported in the year-ago period, in line with finance ministry data.

UPS appoints Kim Ruymbeke as President for East Europe UPS has announced the appointment of Kim Ruymbeke as President for East Europe, the first woman to take the position in the company’s history. In her new role, Ruymbeke will be responsible for package operations in some of the fastest growing markets in Europe, meeting the growing demands of (...)

 


