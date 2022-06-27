Eight compete in internal elections held by Romania’s main opposition party USR

Eight compete in internal elections held by Romania’s main opposition party USR. Eight candidates lined up in the internal elections held online by Romania’s main opposition party, Save Romania Union (USR), during July 6-10. Among the main rivals of the acting president Catalin Drula, who remains the frontrunner, there are Brasov mayor Allen Coliban and Octavian Berbeceanu (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]