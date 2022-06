Raiffeisen Bank Romania lists third green bond

Raiffeisen Bank Romania lists third green bond. Raiffeisen Bank Romania listed on June 24 its third green bond on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) worth RON 525 mln (EUR 106 mln). Including the previous two issues from 2021, the total value of the three offers listed exceeds RON 2 bln (some EUR 400 mln). The non-preferential senior green (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]