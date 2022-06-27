Romania among EU member states opting for slower transition to electric vehicles

Romania among EU member states opting for slower transition to electric vehicles. Romania, besides Italy, Portugal, Slovakia and Bulgaria, want to delay a European Union plan to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 by five years, according to a document seen by Reuters. German Minister of Finance Christian Lindner initially declared that a ban on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]