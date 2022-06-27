Leading Romanian healthcare provider stregthens with new acquisition in Oradea

Leading Romanian healthcare provider stregthens with new acquisition in Oradea. MedLife (BSE ticker: M), the biggest Romanian provider of medical services, continues its expansion strategy in the country with a new acquisition - Medicris Oradea. This is the group’s fourth deal this month, after two acquisitions in central Romania (Targu Mures and Sfantu Gheorghe) and one in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]