Photosetup Turnover Soars 63% In 2021, Overshoots RON12M Mark. Simus Trading, the company operating photo and video equipment store Photosetup, saw its turnover surging by 63% in 2021 to RON12.1 million, in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]