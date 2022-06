Siemens Energy Signs Lease For 7,500 Sqm Of Office Space In Phase 2 Of One Cotroceni Park Project

Siemens Energy, one of the world's leading energy technology companies, has signed a ten-year lease contract for 7,500 square meters of office space at Phase 2 of the One Cotroceni Park project developed by One United Properties. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]