Romania Budget Gap Shrinks To 1.57% Of GDP In Jan-May 2022. Romania’s general consolidated budget posted RON20.90 billion deficit in the first five months of 2022, lower than the RON26.18 billion level reported in the year-ago period, in line with finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]