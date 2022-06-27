Fairo launches Smart Bookkeeping, helping freelancers to track and sort their transactions directly from their phone

Fairo launches Smart Bookkeeping, helping freelancers to track and sort their transactions directly from their phone. Fairo, the app that helps freelancers simplify administrative tasks and manage their business finances, now enables them to keep records of their business finances directly from their phone with the launch of its newest feature called Smart Bookkeeping. Freelancers in Romania, operating as PFA, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]