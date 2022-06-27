Baccalaureate exam in Romania: Education minister announces highest success rate in ten years

Baccalaureate exam in Romania: Education minister announces highest success rate in ten years. Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday morning, June 27, that 73.3% of Romanian students passed the Baccalaureate exam this year, the highest rate in the last ten years. The figure will most likely change after the candidates' appeals, with the final results being expected on