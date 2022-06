Ericsson’s Romanian Division Reports Net Profit Of Nearly RON22M For 2021, Up 45% YoY

The Romanian subsidiary of Sweden's Ericsson, one of the world's biggest suppliers of equipment, software and services for telecom operators, had a net profit of RON21.7 million in 2021, up 45% on the year, in line with finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]