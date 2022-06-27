EduMin Cimpeanu: Baccalaureate exam pass rate at 73.3 pct, the best in the last decade



EduMin Cimpeanu: Baccalaureate exam pass rate at 73.3 pct, the best in the last decade.

The pass rate at the first session of the national Baccalaureate exam for current 12th graders and graduates from previous years is 73.3 percent, a 10-year best, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu told a press conference on Monday. “I would like to start by congratulating all the 89,000 (...)