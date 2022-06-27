New EUR 11 mln retail park developed on former carpet factory site near Sibiu

Real estate developer Zacaria Group will open a retail park in Cisnadie, a town about 10 km south of Sibiu, following an investment of more than EUR 11 million. Set to open in the second quarter of next year, Zacaria Retail Park Cisnadie will have a leasable area of 9,000 square meters and an (...)