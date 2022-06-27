ForMin Aurescu welcomes Serbian counterpart Selakovic: It is important to stimulate commercial exchanges between Romania and Serbia

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday said it was important for the commercial exchanges between Romania and Serbia to be stimulated, showing that he had agreed with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic to organise in 2022 a new session of the joint economic committee, as well (...)