David Popovici: I want to thank all the Romanians who followed me and who held their breath in front of the screens



David Popovici: I want to thank all the Romanians who followed me and who held their breath in front of the screens.

Swimmer David Popovici, double world champion, in the 100 m and 200 m free style, was moved by the reception upon his return to the country on Sunday night, at the Official Salon of the Henri Coanda-Otopeni International Airport, thanked all the Romanians who followed him at the World (...)