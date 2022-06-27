Weekly overview in pictures: Romanian swimmer wins two world titles | Sibiu International Theater Festival | RO lake turns pink

Weekly overview in pictures: Romanian swimmer wins two world titles | Sibiu International Theater Festival | RO lake turns pink. Young swimmer David Popovici made headlines last week with his double win at the World Championships in Budapest. He won the 100m and 200m freestyle races, bringing home Romania's first world gold medal in a men's swimming competition and setting two new junior world records. As TIFF ended its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]