Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO’s Downstream Subsidiary, Opens New Automatic Line For Aluminium Profiles In EUR10M Investment

Vimetco Extrusion, ALRO’s Downstream Subsidiary, Opens New Automatic Line For Aluminium Profiles In EUR10M Investment. ALRO, one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, announced on June 27 that Vimetco Extrusion, its downstream subsidiary in charge with the extrusion business, completed the installation of a new state-of-the-art press extrusion line, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]