Finance Ministry Raises RON1.44B From Retail Investors Via New FIDELIS Government Bonds Offer

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.44B From Retail Investors Via New FIDELIS Government Bonds Offer. Romania’s finance ministry listed four new issues of FIDELIS government bonds totaling over RON1.44 billion, on Monday (June 27). The four issues are traded under the stock symbols R2306A, R2506A, R2306AE, R2406AE. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]