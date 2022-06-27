Carrion Expedition Posts RON314M Revenue in 2021Carrion Expedition, the Spanish-owned freight transport company based in Cluj-Napoca, posted RON314.3 million (EUR63.9 million) revenue in 2021, down 32.8% from the previous year’s RON467.7 million (EUR96.7 million), Finance Ministry data (...)
Automotive Part Maker VCST Back into the Black in 2021Automotive component manufacturer VCST Automotive Production Alba, the local subsidiary of Belgian group BMT, posted RON151.7 million revenue (EUR30.8 million) for 2021, up 24% from the previous year, according to data from the of Finance (...)
Nuclearelectrica Places RON53.5M Term Deposit With EximbankNuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) placed with Romania’s import-export bank Eximbank a term deposit without extension in the amount of RON53.5 million, the company informed its shareholders and investors via a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (June (...)