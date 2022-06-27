 
Dacia Plant Eyes RON70M Turnover In 2022
Dacia Plant Eyes RON70M Turnover In 2022.

Dacia Plant, which specializes in manufacturing food supplements and tea, overshot the RON50 million turnover mark in 2021 after a 24% year-over-year increase.

