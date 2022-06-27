President Iohannis to underline the strategic importance of the Black Sea region at NATO Summit in Madrid



President Iohannis to underline the strategic importance of the Black Sea region at NATO Summit in Madrid.

President Klaus Iohannis will participate Tuesday through Thursday in the meeting of the heads of state and government of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid – Spain, featuring a substantial agenda, including three top-level meetings of the North Atlantic Council and (...)