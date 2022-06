Bos Automotive Products Romania’s Turnover Up 12% YoY To Over RON410M In 2021

Bos Automotive Products Romania’s Turnover Up 12% YoY To Over RON410M In 2021. Car parts producer Bos Automotive Products Romania S.C.S, a subsidiary of Germany’s BOS GmbH&Co. KG, ended 2021 with a turnover of RON410.7 million (EUR83.5 million), up 12.4% from RON365.4 million (EUR75.5 million) in 2020, as per finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]