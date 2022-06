Automotive Part Maker VCST Back into the Black in 2021

Automotive Part Maker VCST Back into the Black in 2021. Automotive component manufacturer VCST Automotive Production Alba, the local subsidiary of Belgian group BMT, posted RON151.7 million revenue (EUR30.8 million) for 2021, up 24% from the previous year, according to data from the of Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]