Grain Trader Agropec Dionis Revenue Rise 63% To EUR57M In 2021

Grain Trader Agropec Dionis Revenue Rise 63% To EUR57M In 2021. Grain trader Agropec Dionis ended 2021 with RON282.3 million (EUR57.4 million) revenue, up 62.6% on the RON173.6 million (EUR36 million) of 2020, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]